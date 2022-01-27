ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Jan 27, 2022
Boeing sinks to loss on $4.5bn charges related to 787 delays

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Boeing Co said on Wednesday it incurred $4.5 billion charges in the fourth quarter on its sidelined 787 program, obscuring the U.S. planemaker’s long-awaited return to positive cash flow fuelled by rebounding 737 MAX deliveries.

The planemaker sank to a loss after two quarters of profits because of the charge. But shares rose some 2% after initially dropping slightly. Analysts pinpointed the array of charges and a return to positive free cash flow and increased 737 MAX production. The quarterly results underscore the challenges Boeing faces as it seeks to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and 737 MAX safety crises, while navigating industrial and regulatory currents on its bigger 787 and 777X flagship.

Reuters reported last week that deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen for months as U.S. regulators review repairs and inspections over structural flaws in the jets, while designs for the larger 777X face further regulatory pushback from Europe.

“While we never want to disappoint our customers or miss expectations, the work we’re putting in now will build stability and predictability going forward,” Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

Calhoun stopped short of saying when deliveries of 787 would resume. The program remains at a “very low” production rate, with an expected gradual return to five per month over time, Boeing said. Boeing unveiled a $3.5 billion pre-tax non-cash charge related to 787 delivery delays and customer concessions, and another $1 billion in abnormal production costs.

Boeing had previously forecast low production rates and rework for the 787 to result in about $1 billion of abnormal costs - putting the overall price tag at some $5.5 billion. At its U.S. factories, Boeing is combing through parked 787s with ultrasound devices and tools to measure gaps barely visible to the naked eye. The gaps - left in the process for making carbon-composite structures that make the jet lighter and cheaper to fly - are the width of a human hair but violate Boeing’s specifications.

Its ability to resume deliveries to airlines depends on approvals from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. “Here we go again. Just as we saw with the 737 MAX, Boeing is now racking up massive charges on the 787 with no firm end in sight, and its fate in the hands of the FAA,” said Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard.

