International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Arshad Khurshid General Secretary (2021-2022) Karachi Customs Agents Association

27 Jan, 2022

TEXT: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) wishes the Customs community worldwide a cheerful International Customs Day.

On the auspicious occasion of International Customs Day being celebrated by Pakistan Customs on 26th January, 2022 along with other Customs Administrations across the world I would like to congratulate all the officials of Pakistan Customs from the profoundness of my heart. This day has been chosen by the WCO as a time to commemorate the valuable role played by customs administrations worldwide in the protection of national borders while ensuring facilitation of legitimate trade. The WCO is dedicating 2022 with theme “Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem” which marks the significance of the global diversification in E-commerce and the challenges being faced by the Customs Community to handle the growth in volume of shipments.

During these difficult times observed after the outbreak of COVId-19 pandemic the said theme also highlights the united efforts of the Custom Community in supporting people and businesses by strengthening the global supply chain, reinforcing collaboration and harnessing technology The pandemic has further reminded us that the path of modernization and trade facilitation is necessary to ensure a safe business environment. In today’s world, the international trade scenario has changed drastically, demanding not only dialogue between international jurisdictions but also sustainable partnerships with the business community..

International Customs Day recognizes the role of custom officials and agencies in maintaining the flow of goods across the world’s borders. On this day, members of the World Customs Organization (WCO) also showcase their efforts and activities that control the flow of goods in and out of the country which can be anything from animals to hazardous materials to personal items. Since Custom Administrations around the world interact with global supply chains therefore, the best practices need to be adopted to ensure smooth implementation of constructive trade activities. We all appreciate that Customs Administrators played a vital role on the front line to ensure trade is safeguarded against all economic terrorism.

Pakistan Customs is one of very few organizations who pioneered in designing and automating their clearance and audit systems in the country. It is known fact that increase in trade volumes cannot be handled without state of the art clearance systems and the department’s efforts in this regard must be appreciated. Introduction and updation of automated environment is indeed a remarkable achievement providing benefit to all stakeholders i.e. the Government, trade and industry.

The Karachi Customs Agents Association is especially grateful to Pakistan Customs for ensuring to fulfill its role even in these difficult times. I once again wish to convey my best wishes to the Pakistan Customs on the International Customs Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

