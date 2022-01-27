A journey from powerhouse to powerhouse express - a trusted name in electrical, lighting, and audio-video automation building solutions

TEXT: Powerhouse (Pvt.) Ltd. is one of Pakistan's leading electrical, lighting, and audio-video automation solution provider, representing the world's highly acclaimed brands for specialist equipment. The company has earned its proven legacy in state-of-the-art services, especially in the tailored solutions market, by offering one-window operations that carry designs, hardware, installation, and programming. With the changing business dynamics, Powerhouse extended its brick-and-mortar business online to create an e-commerce platform, Powerhouse Express, in August 2021.

Powerhouse Express is a dedicated online electrical forum where anyone can make educated purchase decisions on their own with the help of our expert guidance. Powerhouse Express aims to fill a significant gap in the market; the lack of a proper electronic platform leads to misinformed decisions. We aim to reshape people's lifestyles by creating an innovative online space that brings all types of electrical products under one roof and makes them accessible to everyone.

Powerhouse's overall scope of solutions includes wiring devices, network connectivity, lighting control, and automation, smart home solutions also known as the internet of things (IoT), lighting, industrial, power distribution and cable management system, home cinema and media room, audio and video automation, security and surveillance solutions, and electrical accessories.

Our History

Powerhouse started its operations in 2004 as a distribution house offering electrical solutions for buildings. Later, it evolved into a one-stop retail outlet, providing convenience to its customers by bringing all its products under one roof.

Powerhouse is a sister concern of Clipsal and Pierlite in Pakistan. It has a strong distribution network with more than a dozen distributors and 120 dealers spread in major cities nationwide.

It aims to be the best product and solution provider with the most competitive price range and complete backup support. It enables the customers to reshape their lifestyle from traditional to smart by providing aesthetically pleasing, innovative, and automated options.

Powerhouse strongly believes in satisfying customers from all walks of life; and caters to the electrical, lighting, and audio-video automation needs with a broad range of 60 well-acclaimed brands from across the globe of products.

Our Brands

Powerhouse prides itself on the best Strategic Alliances with world-renowned brands, making it a much sought-after place for a wide range of products.

• Wiring Devices - Clipsal by Schneider Electric (Ulti Impress, Ultimate Screwless, Zencelo, Neo, E-Series, Vivace, Pieno, AvatarOn, ESM Series), Weather Proof Cover, Plugs & Trailing Sockets, and Himel (a value brand of Schneider Electric)

• Network Connectivity - Clipsal by Schneider Electric: Actassi, Digilink and Lexcom series of Schneider Electric

• Lighting Control & Automation – Crestron & Clipsal by Schneider Electric: KNX, C-Bus, Ulti, and Argus series of Schneider Electric

• Internet of Things (IoT) - Bluedot

• Lighting – Pierlite, Coarts, Linea Lights, Ares and FLOS

• Industrial – Clipsal, Himel, STAHL, TEP Ex, Moser Systemelektrik, Phoenix Contact, PCE, PCE Merz and VTEKE

• Power Distribution & Cable Management - Davis, Eubiq, Dietzel Univolt, and Arkite

• Home Cinema & Media Room - Dynaudio, KEF, Q Acoustics, Acoustic Energy, Bluesound, NAD, Russound, Moon by SimAudio, Bryston, Pioneer, Vicoustic, Screen Innovation, Fortress, Nordost, QED, Lyngdorf Audio, Audio Control

• Audio & Video Automation - Creston, Extron, ClearOne, Revolabs/ Yamaha, LifeSize, MaxHub, Polycom, Promethean, Chief and Condeco

• ELV Solutions – Uniqscan, ATEIS, Pelco, Acti, Hikision, Comelit, Multitek, and basIP

• Electrical Accessories - Khind, Riva, and Belly Fan

OUR PRODUCTS & SERVICES

• Wiring Devices – offers a wide range of electrical switches, sockets, light dimmers, fan speed controllers, telecommunication accessories, metal-clad accessories, weather-protected covers, plugs, and trailing sockets.

• Network Connectivity – complete range for networking and connectivity infrastructure solutions for buildings and data centers, video security & surveillance system which includes Patch panels and cable managers, copper and fiber optic cables, network distribution box, voice, data, CATV, and power supply switch modules, wall plates, patch cords, pigtails, adaptors, modular jacks, termination tools, security and surveillance (cameras, video management, viewing, video transmission solutions, and accessories).

• Lighting Control & Automation – Residential and commercial building automation, guest room management solutions, control and display devices, system components, touch panels, free locates, standalone smart sensors, movement detectors, switch, blind, and dimming actuators.

• Smart Home Solutions or Internet of Things (IoT) – A complete smart solution for everyday life using the system of Internet of Things (IoT) through a wide range of products (Smart WiFi Switches, Smart Plugs, Universal Plug, Universal Remote Control IR, Smart Blub, Smart Door Locks, Smart Switch Modules and WiFi Light and Fan Controller) to meet everyday needs of homes, hotels, and offices that enable conventional devices to become smart.

• Lighting - Industrial Lighting – floodlights, high bay, canopy, linkable linear, battens and tubes, commercial lighting (for retail and offices) – downlights, track lights, led panels and battens, Architectural Lighting – indoor ceilings and wall lights, outdoor wall lights, outline –, inground, wall washer, step lights, bollards, landscape and underwater, Street lights, Emergency, and exit.

• Industrial – Explosion-proof products (floodlights, terminal boxes, pendant lights, bulkheads control stations, and LED lights), weatherproof range of industrial plugs, switches, and sockets, pushbuttons, isolators, contactors, power relays, circuit breakers, surge protection devices, contactors, change over switches, phase selectors, ampere selector switches, volt selector switches, distribution boxes, and energy bollards.

• Power Distribution & Cable Management System – Pliable, rigid, HFT rigid conduits, trunking system, floor boxes, busways, server racks, power and data tracks (recessed and wall mount), stand mount power columns, and tower tracks.

• Home Cinema & Media Room – Custom installation speakers, architectural speakers, Hi-Fi speakers (floor standing, bookshelf - stand mount, wired and wireless speakers), subwoofers, home theaters speaker system and processors, amplifiers, fixed and motorized screens, wall and ceiling acoustic treatment and sound isolation solutions, home cinema seating, audio cables and accessories.

• Audio Video & Automation – Control system and application, distributed audio system, speakers, conference microphones (wired and wireless), video conferencing, headphones, USB speakerphones, video sound collaboration system, touch panels, multitouch monitors, TV and projector mounts, and accessories.

• ELV Solutions – Structured cabling solutions, CCTV system, audio/video intercom, public address system, PABX system, network switches, WiFi routers, MATV system, Fire Alarm & Fire suppression systems, and Access Control System

• Electrical Accessories – Weather-protected isolators, motion sensors, pop-up boxes, mosquito killers and traps, fans (pedestal, ceiling, and exhaust), hand and machine tools, plugs, international and USB trailing sockets.

Our Network

Powerhouse has penetrated the Pakistani market through its vast distributors, preferred partners, and dealers network.

Powerhouse's head office is in Karachi, with two regional offices in Lahore and Islamabad. Our novelty Brand Experience Centers, 'The Competency Centre,' are located in Karachi at Khayaban-e-Bukhari and in Islamabad at Golra Market.

