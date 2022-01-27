Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
27 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 26, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
165,192,137 90,699,157 6,112,240,817 3,264,098,540
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 621,284,089 (843,234,257) (221,950,168)
Local Individuals 7,792,133,206 (8,079,291,887) (287,158,681)
Local Corporates 3,478,641,950 (2,969,533,100) 509,108,849
===============================================================================
