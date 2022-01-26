NA panel expresses displeasure over absence of MoC adviser, secretary

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious annoyance at the absence of Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui from the scheduled meeting, National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce decided to write them a letter of “displeasure” on Tuesday.

Presided over by Syed Naveed Qamar, it was noted with concern that both the top men from Commerce Ministry did not attend the meeting. Committee members further argued that if the two - Advisor and Secretary - will not take parliament seriously, the parliament will consider their absence a serious matter.

Ministry’s junior officials briefed the Committee that there are issues in formal trade with Iran or via Iran. However, LPG is being imported from Iran. Chairman Standing Committee remarked that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) does not want to sort the issue with Iran, adding that Europe is trading with Iran but not Pakistan.

The Committee decided to summon the officials of State Bank for a comprehensive briefing on the issues related to Iran. Chairman Standing Committee stated that the world has progressed but Pakistan is still taking the same stance.

In reply to MNA Shagufta Jumani’s starred question the Commerce Ministry stated that the Pakistani delegation visited Uzbekistan at its personal expense. The officials further stated that an agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to promote bilateral trade.

The Committee was also informed that export of fruits and vegetables was $ 2.8 billion during the last six months. Chairman Standing Committee enquired when the export figures of fruits and vegetables were shared as to why rice was not included in the list of items exported during this period.

The Committee member Ali Gohar commented that the price of imported wheat is Rs3700 per ton, and the rate given to Pakistani farmers raises questions. Chairman Standing Committee, Naveed Qamar observed that Commerce Ministry officials have brought a cut-and-paste presentation. He directed Commerce Ministry officials to give separate presentation on fruits and vegetables.

According to press release, on an agenda item relating to Starred Question No. 89, moved by Shagufta Jumani MNA, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce informed the committee that all the businessmen who travelled to Uzbekistan with an official trip, paid their own expenses. The mover asked number of question and expressed its dissatisfaction on the replies regarding the details of payments made by the delegation and the criteria for the selection of delegates. The Committee deferred the agenda item for its next meeting.

On another agenda item relating to Starred Question No. 88, asked by Ali Gohar Khan, MNA, the mover and the Committee Members observed that Ministry did not give any correct answer according to Starred Question. The Chair directed the Ministry to prepare answers according to the asked question. The Committee deferred the agenda item for the next meeting of the Committee.

The Chair took serious notice of the absence of the Secretary and Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and directed to write a letter of displeasure. The Committee deferred all its Business including discussion on PSPD for the financial year 2023-24 of the Ministry and adjourned the meeting. The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Wajiha Akram, Sajida Begum, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, MNAs.

