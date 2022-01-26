PDWP approves six schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved six development schemes of regional planning (RP) and physical planning & housing (PPH) sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 4,705.787 million.

These schemes were approved in the 56th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Monitoring Evaluation and TPV of ADP 2021-22 in ADP 2021-22 at the cost of Rs 475.978 million, comprehensive sewerage, drainage and water supply system in Gujrat City at the cost of Rs. 1,201.039 million, provision of water filtration plants in villages of Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mahal District T.T. Singh at the cost of Rs. 589.400 million, city uplift package Minchanabad for sewerage, drainage, water supply, street lights, and road Tehsil Minchanabad, District Bahawalnagar, at the cost of Rs. 928.362 million, mega sewerage & tuff tile scheme municipal committee Uch Sharif, District Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs. 698.776 million and mega urban sewerage and water supply scheme for City Hasilpur, District Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs. 812.232 million.

