LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (January 24, 2022)

======================================= Per 100 kg ======================================= Sugar 8700-8700 Gur 11000-12500 Shakar 12500-14000 Ghee (16 kg) 5800-6025 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 10000-11000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 11000-11500 Dal Mong (Washed) 12000-13000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 18500-22000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 18000-20000 Dal Mash (Washed) 20000-23500 Dal Masoor (Local) 19000-20000 Dal Masoor (impor) 17000-17500 Masoor (salam-impor) 15000-15500 Masoor (salam-local) 16000-17500 Gram White 13500-15000 Gram Black 12500-12800 Dal Chana (Thin) 12300-12600 Dal Chana (Thick) 12800-13200 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 18500-21500 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 21500-23500 --------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) --------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 13000-15000 Basmati Super (new) 11500-14400 Kainat 1121 13500-16000 Rice Basmati (386) 7500-9000 Basmati broken 6500-8000 --------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) --------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 650-980 Tea (Green) 500-1300 =======================================

