ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By 18.6 (0.41%)
BR30 17,343 Decreased By -69 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,926 Increased By 1.9 (0%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Australia shares close at 8-month low as rate hikes in focus

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Australian shares sank 2.5% on Tuesday to close at their lowest level in more than eight months, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened after a surge in the country's core inflation spurred expectations of a quicker-than-expected rate hike.

The retreat from riskier assets also came ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with investors starting to speculate that there is a small possibility that they will announce a surprise rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended down 2.5% at 6,961.6, hitting its lowest close since last May.

Australia's core inflation accelerated to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

"With a rather clear case that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is making progress towards its goals of full employment and inflation, the RBA will need to re-write the policy narrative," said Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist, TD Securities.

"We expect the RBA's central forecast to now shift to a hike in 2023, but the RBA will possibly open the door to a rate hike in 2022 if its upside forecasts are realised."

Australia shares set to slide, NZ rises

The RBA had earlier said it would maintain record low rates until 2024.

Energy stocks were the top drags in the benchmark, tumbling 4.1% to their worst day in 1-1/2 years.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 4.5% and 5%, respectively.

Australian tech stocks plunged 3.2% to their lowest close since Sept. 2020. Computershare and Xero lost 3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Shares of US-based buy now, pay later company Sezzle jumped 9.4% after confirming merger talks with larger Australian rival Zip Co.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.5% to 12,128.21.

Dairy firm a2 Milk climbed 6.2% amid reports that it was a takeover target.

Australian shares

