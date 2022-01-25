ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.8%)
TPLP 28.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.49%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 54.2 (1.18%)
BR30 17,788 Increased By 375.9 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,216 Increased By 292.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,836 Increased By 109.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea economy logs best annual growth in 11 years

AFP 25 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea's economy grew in 2021 at the fastest pace for 11 years thanks to robust exports and strong activity in the service sector, the central bank said Tuesday.

The 4.0 percent expansion, which came in line with forecasts, was the best performance since 2010 and came despite the pandemic hurting global supply chains.

The strong data will give the Bank of Korea some room to further tighten interest rates as it looks to battle inflation, which is sitting at a decade high.

Bank officials have lifted the benchmark rate three times since August -- the latest hike this month took them to 1.25 percent -- and have indicated more this year.

South Korea pays Iran's UN dues with frozen assets

South Korea is home to leading technology firms including Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker and whose chips are used in a wide range of devices.

Exports jumped nearly 10 percent in a sharp turnaround from 2020 when they contracted 1.8 percent as the pandemic forced governments around the world to shut down their economies to battle the Covid spread.

Domestic consumption increased 3.6 percent, having contracted five percent the year before.

But the construction shrunk 2.2 percent, the BOK data showed, continuing a trend of negative growth from the previous year.

"On the production side, while the decline in construction was sustained, manufacturing and services reversed to an increase," the central bank said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 4.1 percent on-year.

The central bank has raised its benchmark rate three times since August -- the latest hike this month took them to 1.25 percent -- and has indicated it could make the same move later this year owing to increased fears about inflation, which is sitting around a decade high.

Bank of Korea South Korea's economy

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea economy logs best annual growth in 11 years

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories