ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.53%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.8 (1.17%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 375.4 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,208 Increased By 284.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 104.1 (0.59%)

Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Moody's expects Tesla to stay at EV leader spot, upgrades to 'Ba1'

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Moody's upgraded Tesla Inc's debt rating by two notches to "Ba1" from "Ba3" on Monday, reflecting the ratings agency's expectations that the Elon Musk-led company will maintain its position as the leading battery electric vehicle manufacturer.

Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably.

Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023.

Tesla countersues JPMorgan over contract affected by Musk tweet

In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

The ratings agency also anticipated that Tesla will deliver nearly 1.4 million vehicles in 2022, up from about 936,000 in 2021.

