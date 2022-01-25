ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.53%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 54.2 (1.18%)
BR30 17,788 Increased By 375.9 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,216 Increased By 292.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,836 Increased By 109.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Brent oil may retest support at $85.68

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $85.68 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $83.04-$84.67 range.

There is a strong resistance at $89, which still holds firm under four attacks by bulls. A temporary top may have formed around this level.

Due to the slide below a rising trendline, the uptrend from $96.24 seems to have reversed. It remains unclear how much this trend could be reversed.

About 61.8% of the previous wave (a) was reversed by the wave (b). If this ratio works for the current drop, a bearish target of $74.80 could be established, which, unfortunately, looks too far away to be realistic.

Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

An immediate target could be $84.67.

A further gain from the current level will be regarded as an extended pullback towards the trendline. The pullback may end below $88.31.

On the daily chart, the current correction could be of the same degree with the one from the Dec. 9, 2021 high of $76.70.

A rising channel suggests a further drop to $81.57.

Brent oil

