ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.29 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.97%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
GTECH 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.03%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.06%)
TREET 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
TRG 82.99 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.77%)
UNITY 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.71%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,634 Increased By 48.8 (1.07%)
BR30 17,780 Increased By 368.2 (2.11%)
KSE100 45,184 Increased By 260.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 99.8 (0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Australia shares hit eight-month low on Fed rate-hike fears

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Australian shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday to hit an eight-month low as investors exited riskier assets on concerns of a quicker-than-expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, with geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 disruptions weighing further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down at 7,047.1, as of 2350 GMT, its lowest since May 24, extending losses into a third straight session.

Wall Street recorded a tumultuous session overnight as it closed higher after posting heavy losses earlier as the Fed, which begins its policy meeting later in the day, looks to unwind unprecedented stimulus and open the path for future rate hikes.

Australian shares end high

In Australia, financials were the top drags on the benchmark as they lost up to 2.1% to their worst level since last April. Top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank fell 1.3% and 2%, respectively.

The energy sector declined 2.5% to a near two-week low as oil prices fell 2% overnight on a rallying US dollar. Index heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd dropped 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

The Australian mining sector slipped more than 1% in its third straight loss, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto Ltd shedding 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, as iron ore prices dipped ahead of holidays in China.

Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer, fell 1.2% as the company flagged pressures from strong demand for labour and resources, even as it posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter iron ore shipments.

Meanwhile, Rio reached a deal with the Mongolian government to end a long-running dispute over the $6.925 billion expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project, a positive development just days after its lithium exploration licence in Serbia was revoked.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded marginally higher at 12,202.25, after declining as much as 0.6% earlier in the day.

Australian shares

