ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.42%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.46%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
GTECH 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.3%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.99%)
TREET 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.26%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.66%)
UNITY 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.67%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,634 Increased By 48.8 (1.07%)
BR30 17,780 Increased By 368.2 (2.11%)
KSE100 45,179 Increased By 255.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,822 Increased By 95.8 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish US Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight. The local share price index futures

was down 1.3% as of 2110 GMT, a 179.5-point discount to the S&P/ASX 200 index.

Australia shares close at 8-month low ahead of US Fed meeting

The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade on Tuesday.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories