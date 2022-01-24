ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
AVN 106.07 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.79%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.35%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
GGL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.89%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.38%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.3%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.79%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
TREET 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.77%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.15%)
WAVES 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,441 Decreased By -340.6 (-1.92%)
KSE100 44,926 Decreased By -92.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,712 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close at 8-month low ahead of US Fed meeting

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

Australian shares closed on Monday at the lowest level in eight months, with technology stocks and commodities leading the losses, as investors cautiously await potential hawkish signals by the US Federal Reserve at the policy meeting this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% lower at 7,139.5 - its lowest close since May 27.

Miners skidded 1.4%, with South32 falling 4% after the diversified miner warned that COVID-19 curbs may further hit labour shortages at its flagship Illawarra mine.

Last week, Rio Tinto and BHP Group also flagged labour shortages. Rio and BHP slipped 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Investors are cautiously awaiting the Jan. 25-26 Fed meeting at which it is expected to confirm it may soon start draining the massive amount of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years. Markets overwhelmingly expect a 0.25% rate hike in March and three more by the year-end.

Australia's technology stocks fell to an eight-month low, losing 1.6%, after Wall Street's tech rout on Friday saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log their biggest weekly percentage drops since the onset of the pandemic.

"The Australian market is more or less following the US and anticipating that the Fed will have some genuine policy shift," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Domestic consumer price figures due on Tuesday and a more hawkish Fed could also set the stage for the Reserve Bank of Australia next week where it may end its bond buying in February and reinforce market wagers for a hike as soon as May or June.

Home furnishing retailer Adairs slumped 21.5% on weak earnings outlook.

On the other end, Uniti Group surged 9.3% after the fibre infrastructure provider said "more than one party" have shown interest in buying the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.3% lower at 12,191.06.

Dairy exporter Fonterra sank 4.8%, while Fletcher Building slid 3.5%.

Australian shares ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares close at 8-month low ahead of US Fed meeting

CCoCPEC to fine-tune PM’s China agenda

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

Read more stories