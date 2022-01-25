ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar passes away

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Former provincial minister Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar died of kidney failure on Monday. He was brother of former governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar and father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

He was a former member of the National Assembly. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep sorrow over his demise and condoled with her daughter. He said Khar was an asset of the party and his services would always be remembered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar Ghulam Mustafa Khar

