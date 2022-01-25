Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar passes away

LAHORE: Former provincial minister Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar died of kidney failure on Monday. He was brother of former governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar and father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

He was a former member of the National Assembly. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep sorrow over his demise and condoled with her daughter. He said Khar was an asset of the party and his services would always be remembered.

