LHC reconstitutes administration committee

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday reconstituted a seven member administration committee of the august court.

The committee headed by Chief Justice includes Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Ms. Alia Neelam as its members.

