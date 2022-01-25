ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Opinion

A senior citizen’s ordeal—III

Naveed Athar Sheikh 25 Jan, 2022

With deep regret, I must state that despite the Prime Minister’s best intentions, the CPP is not serving the real purpose that it was designed to. An occasional redressal here and there, flashed with full fanfare in the media – appears to be nothing more than an eyewash. It is only serving to damage his credibility. Determined not to give up, I wrote to the NAB Chairman apprising him of the entire case with supporting documents on 11th June 2021 and received his reply that the case had been marked to NAB Lahore as it fell under its jurisdiction. So, as I write in these columns, I have also drafted a letter to the DG NAB Lahore for his action.

May I add here that very recently, I saw the Federal Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad meeting with the UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner. And the focus of the meeting as reported in the TV was to enhance cooperation between the two countries for the extradition of wanted criminals. An agreement to this effect was also reported to be in the pipeline. So, here’s an appeal, to all Excellencies — the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Minister of Interior and the High Commissioner to come to our help and get this rascal extradited back to the country to face justice. Such a step would also send the right signal to the investors too – both local and overseas – that the present government is fully committed to protecting their interests.

(Concluded)

Naveed Athar Sheikh (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

