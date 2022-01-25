ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World Cup

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof will lead the national side in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand as the national women’s selection committee announced the squad for the tournament to be played from 4 March till 3 April.

The event will mark Bismah’s return to international cricket after two years as she took break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020. She will be accompanied by a support person, as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s parental policy, to help her look after the newborn, while keeping her focus on cricket.

Asmavia Iqbal-led selection committee that includes Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar has called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, and opener Nahida Khan, whose last outing in Pakistan colours was last January, after impressive performances in practice matches during the recent Karachi camp.

Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar has been appointed as the vice-captain for the World Cup. Batter Iram Javed, all-rounder Tuba Hassan and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi are the travelling reserves.

