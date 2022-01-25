Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
25 Jan, 2022
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Husein Sugar Mills Limited
-Preference Right 23-12-2021 14-01-2022 21-01-2022 /-
Unity Foods Limited 23-12-2021 14-01-2022 21-01-2022 Prem. 17.00/-
==================================================================================================
