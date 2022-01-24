UAE-US cooperation helped in Houthi missiles shootdown: Emirati ambassador

WASHINGTON: The shootdown on Monday of missiles fired at Abu Dhabi by Yemen's Houthi movement was aided by "close UAE-US cooperation," Emirati Ambassador to the United States Yousef al Otaiba said on Twitter.

UAE bans drones for a month after Yemeni Houthi attack

Otaiba added that the "next step is to shut off financial and arms flows from their backers," and he renewed a call for US President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups.