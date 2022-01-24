ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.68%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.16%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.57%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,500 Decreased By -281.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,958 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

AFP Updated 24 Jan, 2022

SANAA: Yemen rebels threatened to ramp up their attacks on the United Arab Emirates on Monday after two ballistic missiles were shot down over Abu Dhabi, their second assault in a week.

Houthi forces also fired a missile into southern Saudi Arabia, wounding two people, where another projectile was also destroyed.

The Houthi said they targeted Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra air base as well as "vital and important" locations in the Dubai area.

We are ready to expand the operation during the next phase and confront escalation with escalation: rebel military spokesperson Yahya Saree

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

The attack, which comes a week after three people died in a drone and missile assault on Abu Dhabi, "achieved its objectives with high accuracy", rebel military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement. "We are ready to expand the operation during the next phase and confront escalation with escalation," he added.

UAE authorities said they intercepted two missiles over Abu Dhabi, scattering debris over the city. They did not report any attack on Dubai.

Last week's attack prompted a volley of deadly air strikes on Yemen, where the UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia UAE attack Houthi ballistic missiles

Comments

1000 characters

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

CCoCPEC to fine-tune PM’s China agenda

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

Read more stories