ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.02%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.53%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,500 Decreased By -281.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,958 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's Nikkei regains ground on bargain hunting, Fed caution weighs

Reuters Updated 24 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to close higher on Monday, as investors scooped up cheap stocks after US equity futures rose, although gains were capped by caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The Nikkei edged up 0.24% to 27,588.37. Earlier in the day, it fell 1.2% after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly drop since March 2020 last week. The broader Topix inched up 0.14% to 1,929.87.

In a sign that the US sell-off may have been overdone, Nasdaq futures gained more than 0.8% during Asian trading hours.

"There was demand as long as stocks were cheap because the economic outlook remains positive," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management. "Also the gains in US futures supported investor sentiment."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron and Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing led the Nikkei's gains, rising 1.62% and 1.17%, respectively.

Camera maker Canon rose 2.02% after a report that its annual net profit would jump 20%. Peer Nikon rose 2.8%.

Oil explorers gained amid rising oil prices, with Inpex jumping 4.57%.

Shipping companies also rallied, with Kawasaki Kisen gaining 6.24% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

There were 148 advancers on the Nikkei index against 74 decliners

The volume of shares traded on the exchange's main board was 1.08 billion, compared with the average of 1.09 billion in the past 30 days.

Japan's Nikkei tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Nikkei regains ground on bargain hunting, Fed caution weighs

CCoCPEC to fine-tune PM’s China agenda

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

Read more stories