Pakistan

Descon awarded for being top manpower exporter in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment held an award ceremony in Islamabad where Descon was...
Press Release 24 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment held an award ceremony in Islamabad where Descon was awarded for being the top manpower exporter from Pakistan, for the last three years. Descon has played a vital role in Pakistan accomplishing this feat, by being the highest manpower exporting entity.

There are a total of 4,582 registered promoters nationwide. In course of the last three years, Descon has successfully been able to mobilize a human capital of more than 13,000 while ensuring comprehensive fulfillment of company as well as government regulations and procedures.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was well attended by Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoter Association (POEPA) Chairman Sarfaraz Zahoor Cheema, Kashif Ahmed Noor Director General Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment and Syed Javed Hassan Chairman NAVTTC.

Speaking on the occasion, President Manpower and People Services, Murtaza Ali said: “Descon Engineering is consistent in helping and enabling people with better employment prospects. This will help not only empower them monetarily, but it will also change the socio-economic state of their families. We are also proud of contributing to Pakistan’s prosperity by creating opportunities of foreign exchange in form of remittances.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

exporter manpower Descon Overseas Employment

