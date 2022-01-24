Gwadar Safe City Project: PSCA to provide technical, operational support

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing technical and operational support to the Gwadar Safe City Project.

The agreement was signed between Gwadar Safe City Project Director DIG Shehzad Asif and PSCA Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan at an appraisal meeting held here recently.

According to the MoU, the PSCA will provide maximum technical and operational support to Gwadar Safe City Project in the installation of CCTV cameras, formation of the command centre, networking and communication. The PSCA’s technical support team will also visit Gwadar and provide guidance on technical requirements for all important posts and operational positions.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Shehzad Asif said the PSCA’s assistance will be highly beneficial for making Gwadar a safe and secure place. “PSCA is a masterpiece project of modern technology and a success story of modern policing in Pakistan,” he added.

PSCA COO DIG Kamran Khan assured DIG Shehzad Asif of providing all possible support and technical assistance for the early completion of the Gwadar Safe City Project. “It is a historical moment and we are witnessing a positive change of policing in Pakistan,” he said, adding that they had already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi.

