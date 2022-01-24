ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gwadar Safe City Project: PSCA to provide technical, operational support

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing technical and operational support to the Gwadar Safe City Project.

The agreement was signed between Gwadar Safe City Project Director DIG Shehzad Asif and PSCA Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan at an appraisal meeting held here recently.

According to the MoU, the PSCA will provide maximum technical and operational support to Gwadar Safe City Project in the installation of CCTV cameras, formation of the command centre, networking and communication. The PSCA’s technical support team will also visit Gwadar and provide guidance on technical requirements for all important posts and operational positions.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Shehzad Asif said the PSCA’s assistance will be highly beneficial for making Gwadar a safe and secure place. “PSCA is a masterpiece project of modern technology and a success story of modern policing in Pakistan,” he added.

PSCA COO DIG Kamran Khan assured DIG Shehzad Asif of providing all possible support and technical assistance for the early completion of the Gwadar Safe City Project. “It is a historical moment and we are witnessing a positive change of policing in Pakistan,” he said, adding that they had already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gwadar PSCA Punjab Safe Cities Authority Gwadar Safe City Project

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gwadar Safe City Project: PSCA to provide technical, operational support

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories