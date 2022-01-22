At least four killed, one injured in Kohat blast

An explosion in the Gullu Tungi area of Kohat on Saturday killed at least four people and left one child injured, Aaj News reported.

The blast was likely caused by the detonation of an explosive substance, police sources say.

It was not immediately clear if the explosion was an act of terrorism or a result of an accident.

Terror attacks in Pakistan have increased in the last few months. Earlier this week, at least three people were killed and over 25 people injured in a bomb blast in Lahore’s Old Anarkali area.

Last month, at least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast at Shahrah-e-Iqbal, Quetta.