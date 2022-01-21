ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of earnings

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by US futures losses, as investors await a corporate earnings season that kicks off next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.90 percent or 250.67 points to end at 27,522.26, while the broader Topix index shed 0.59 percent or 11.35 points to 1,927.18.

"The Nikkei index opened lower following falls in the three major US indexes.

Also, chip-related shares (in Japan) were sold" after the Philadelphia semiconductor index tumbled, Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares down at break as Sony, Toyota plunge

The Nikkei index dropped more than two percent in early trade, but it later "trimmed losses on bargain-hunting", the brokerage added.

Mizuho Securities said the market was weighed down by losses of US futures.

The dollar changed hands at 113.80 yen in Asian trade, down from 114.18 yen in New York on Thursday.

Before the opening bell, the Japanese government released data showing that core consumer prices edged up year on year in December for the fourth month running, buoyed partly by higher energy prices.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plunged 6.19 percent to 57,510 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 3.98 percent to 9,650 yen.

Toyota tumbled 2.47 percent to 2,284.5 yen after the company announced Thursday it would halt up to 11 domestic plants for three business days due to Covid cases among workers.

Nissan lost 0.95 percent to 612.2 yen but Honda advanced 0.49 percent to 3,437 yen.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group fell 0.72 percent to 5,487 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.36 percent to 67,390 yen.

Sony was down 1.37 percent at 12,955 yen.

Tokyo shares Nikkei 225

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of earnings

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after US inventory build

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Read more stories