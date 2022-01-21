PM for timely completion of water-reservoir projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for timely completion of construction of water reservoir projects to make the agricultural land cultivable for food security.

The prime minister, on Thursday, chaired a meeting on betterment of irrigation system in the country and making irrigated lands cultivable by expanding the irrigation system.

The meeting was briefed about sustainable and equitable distribution of water in the provinces besides devising strategy for usage of canal water for agricultural land and effective system for prevention of water theft.

The meeting was informed the government was ensuring implementation of river water storage projects and the current decade had been named as the decade of dams.

In addition, measures are being taken to prevent water theft in Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was further informed that of the agricultural transformation plan was being given high priority for food security.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and relevant senior officers.

