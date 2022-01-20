ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Palm rallies for second day to hit record high

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit an all-time high of 5,228 ringgit a tonne on Thursday, as traders shrugged off weak exports to focus on tight supply and news of Indonesia's plan to restrict exports of the edible oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 66 ringgit, or 1.29%, to 5,190 ringgit ($1,239.55), rising for a second consecutive session.

"The market is holding well on external firmness and expectations that Indonesia will limit crude palm oil exports," a Kuala Lumpur broker said.

The country's biggest palm oil association, GAPKI, said on Wednesday the government was currently drafting a plan aimed at limiting shipments of the edible oil to tame domestic cooking oil prices, remarks the Trade Ministry swiftly denied.

Palm oil rises nearly 2pc on crude rally, Indonesian policy

To control prices, the ministry said on Tuesday it would require exporters to obtain shipment approval for exports of crude palm oil, used cooking oil and refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein.

Indonesia's plan is likely to make leading importer India shift to substitute soy and sunflower oils, potentially capping the market's rally, industry officials and analysts said.

In Malaysia, exports during Jan. 1-20 fell between 36% and 38% from the same week in December, cargo surveyors said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.8%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2% after jumping 2.8% overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

