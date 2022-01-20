ANL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.94%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.02%)
GGGL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.05%)
GGL 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.22%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.34%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.98%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,549 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.46%)
BR30 17,313 Decreased By -384.2 (-2.17%)
KSE100 44,555 Decreased By -278.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,556 Decreased By -95.9 (-0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
NY coffee may rise into $2.4895-$2.5525 range

The...
Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a resistance at $2.45 per lb, and rise into $2.4895-$2.5525 range.

The contract managed to retest the resistance after a correction.

Despite its failure, the attempt itself suggests a continuation of the uptrend towards a range of $2.4895 to $2.5525.

NY coffee may fall into $2.3230-$2.35 range

Support is at $2.4260, a break below could cause a fall into $2.3865-$2.4055 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Coffee

