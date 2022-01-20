NY coffee may rise into $2.4895-$2.5525 range

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a resistance at $2.45 per lb, and rise into $2.4895-$2.5525 range.

The contract managed to retest the resistance after a correction.

Despite its failure, the attempt itself suggests a continuation of the uptrend towards a range of $2.4895 to $2.5525.

NY coffee may fall into $2.3230-$2.35 range

Support is at $2.4260, a break below could cause a fall into $2.3865-$2.4055 range.

