ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.65%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.42%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
TELE 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.06%)
TPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.35%)
TPLP 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.51%)
TREET 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.58%)
TRG 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.7%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,282 Decreased By -341.1 (-1.83%)
KSE100 45,376 Decreased By -131.2 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas Trump ally Giuliani

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The congressional committee investigating the US Capitol riot issued subpoenas Tuesday to Rudy Giuliani -- a key figure in Donald Trump's failed bid to overturn the 2020 election -- and three other allies of the defeated ex-president.

They are the latest in a series of demands for testimony and documents sent to members of Trump's inner circle by the House panel, which has shifted its focus to those at the heart of Trump's campaign to cling to power through non-democratic means.

Giuliani led efforts to spread Trump's false voter fraud conspiracy theories after the presidential election, in a bid to challenge results that showed Joe Biden had won fairly.

Giuliani, a once widely-respected former mayor of New York, saw his reputation tarnished by a raft of bizarre media and court appearances in which he spread wild, unsupported allegations of malfeasance.

Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Republican lawmaker

He was assisted in the disinformation campaign -- which alleged falsely that the election was stolen by the Democrats -- by attorney Jenna Ellis, who has also been subpoenaed.

Sidney Powell, another spreader of Trump's election lies, and Boris Epshteyn, an ally of the former president, were the other two subpoena targets.

"The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," panel chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

"We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the select committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy."

Congressional investigators are probing the violent attack a year ago on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Trump.

The committee is looking into how the attack, which shut down the US Congress, came together and whether Trump and members of his circle had any part in encouraging it.

It has already issued subpoenas for several key figures in Trump's orbit, including one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon and chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani US Capitol riot Congressional committee investigating

Comments

1000 characters

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas Trump ally Giuliani

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories