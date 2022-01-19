Covid-19: NCOC likely to impose smart lockdown in cities

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was considering the enforcement of smart lockdown in major hotspot cities, where high Omicron positivity ratio were witnessed.

The decision to impose smart and mini lockdown in high corona positive areas of country would be taken on the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in next couple of days; she was talking at private news channel programme.