ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Najib may be appointed PPMC MD

Mushtaq Ghumman 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Waqas Bin Najib as Managing Director of Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC), which has replaced Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of PPMC, in its meeting held on December 17, 2021 interviewed four following candidates for the position of Managing Director, recommended by the HR Committee of BoD: (i) Waqas bin Najib; (ii) Hussain Zaigham Alvi; (iii) Asif Ali Abro; and (iv) Mujahid Islam Billah.

The sources said the top contestant for the position of MD, PPMC has demanded Rs 1,800,000 salary per month, Mujahid Islam Billah, Rs 1,700,000 and Asif Ali Abro, Rs 2,000,000.

The Board resolved to recommend following three candidates, in order of merit, to Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for appointment to the position of MD, PPMC, under clause -6 of the Public Sector Companies (appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines 2015: (i) Waqas Bin Najib; (ii) Asif Ali Abro; and (iii) Hussain Zaigham Alvi.

The sources said, Power Division, will submit summary to the Federal Cabinet for approval of one of the candidates as MD of the newly formed company, however, chances of Waqas Bin Najib are bright as he is at the top in the merit order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government Waqas Bin Najib PPMC MD

Comments

Comments are closed.

Najib may be appointed PPMC MD

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories