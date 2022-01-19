Najib may be appointed PPMC MD

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Waqas Bin Najib as Managing Director of Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC), which has replaced Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of PPMC, in its meeting held on December 17, 2021 interviewed four following candidates for the position of Managing Director, recommended by the HR Committee of BoD: (i) Waqas bin Najib; (ii) Hussain Zaigham Alvi; (iii) Asif Ali Abro; and (iv) Mujahid Islam Billah.

The sources said the top contestant for the position of MD, PPMC has demanded Rs 1,800,000 salary per month, Mujahid Islam Billah, Rs 1,700,000 and Asif Ali Abro, Rs 2,000,000.

The Board resolved to recommend following three candidates, in order of merit, to Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for appointment to the position of MD, PPMC, under clause -6 of the Public Sector Companies (appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines 2015: (i) Waqas Bin Najib; (ii) Asif Ali Abro; and (iii) Hussain Zaigham Alvi.

The sources said, Power Division, will submit summary to the Federal Cabinet for approval of one of the candidates as MD of the newly formed company, however, chances of Waqas Bin Najib are bright as he is at the top in the merit order.

