ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.9%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.16%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TPLP 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
TREET 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TRG 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.27%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WAVES 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.15%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By 7.7 (0.16%)
BR30 18,652 Increased By 11.1 (0.06%)
KSE100 45,642 Increased By 29.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,949 Increased By 7 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Monthly FCA: No respite

BR Research 18 Jan, 2022

For the second month running, monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) on power tariffs was in excess of Rs4.3 per unit. Previous high before October 2021 adjustment was Rs2.5 per unit. Such has been the magnitude of deviation from reference fuel tariffs. Bulk of it is due to no fault of the government (unless you bring in hindsight) as global fuel prices have wreaked havoc of late.

But not all of it was unavoidable. A detailed dissent note in Nepra’s monthly FCA determination notes that RLNG imports could have been better handles, terming it mainly a management issue, and that the impact arising from sheer mismanagement should not be passed on to the consumers. Recall that RLNG allocation to the power sector at 375 mmcfd was lower by nearly 100 mmcfd from generated demand, as per the data submitted by the National Power Control Centre.

The regulator, in February 2021, through one of its determinations had remarked that “non-operation of efficient power plants due to non-availability of RLNG shall be considered as a constraint and no deduction be made in monthly FCA on this account”. Mind you, the responsibility for making RLNG available rests with the federal government, but existing GSAs of power producers are based on “as and when” availability basis- restricting Nepra’s ability to take any action.

It is increasingly clear that majority of Nepra members are of the considered view that misgovernance and inefficiencies relating to availability of RLNG will continue to be shifted to electricity consumers. RLNG constraints will prevail unless there is another terminal to handle additional RLNG, as communicated by the government to the regulator earlier. The gas supply contracts also increase the risk of non-supply, and in days of low demand, the firm-contracted gas supply is added back to the power tariff.

International commodity prices have shown no signs of receding, and the monthly fuel adjustments could well continue to be on the higher side for longer than earlier anticipated. The upward adjustments are being made to an already revised reference fuel tariffs from last year – which has been increased by 50 percent. And if you are a domestic electricity consumer, brace yourself for more adjustments in tariff as the retargeting of power subsidies is going to enter its second phase soon – which will lead to reduction in cross subsidies, and more importantly an end to the previous one-slab benefit. More on that later.

nepra RLNG Fuel Charges Adjustment National Power Control Centre fuel tariffs

