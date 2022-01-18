‘South Punjab’ province: Qureshi supports ‘bill’ moved by PML-N senator

ISLAMABAD: In a rare show of parliamentary unity, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Monday, categorically supported The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, a private-member bill moved by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), seeking amendments in eight articles of the constitution for the creation of South Punjab province.

Referred to the relevant Senate standing committee, the bill seeks to amend Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175-A, 198 and 218 for establishing South Punjab province.

It was moved in the Senate sitting presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“There is a growing sense of deprivation in the people of South Punjab. They feel that their rights are being denied—and they are not getting the opportunities they deserve. The only solution to this situation is the creation of South Punjab province,” Hassan, the mover of the bill, said, speaking on the floor of the House.

The foreign minister said the demand for creation of South Punjab province is completely in accordance with the wishes of the people of that area.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government promised to make progress on South Punjab province’s creation, which is part of its manifesto, the minister said.

Different political parties have given their opinions that creation of this province would bridge the imbalance between the centre and the provinces—especially those areas in the south of Punjab that feel neglected and deprived, Qureshi said.

“There is a perception—that Punjab, being the largest province of Pakistan in terms of numerical strength—has overshadowed the rights of the other provinces—it is the need of the hour to make serious and concerted efforts to respond to this situation and allay the concerns of the deprived communities,” the foreign minister said, in his speech in the Senate.

Qureshi said federal cabinet allocated funds and approved different initiatives for rapid development in the South Punjab.

He said two-third majority is required in both the houses of Parliament as well as Punjab Assembly for South Punjab province for which government is willing to take on board all the political parties.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani termed as ‘confusing’ the government’s policy on South Punjab province issue.

“We have demanded a province—but this government says they have set up secretariats of South Punjab in Bahawalpur and Multan. We never demanded secretariats— we demand a province. When a province is formed, we will decide what would its capital be. The provincial legislature and people of South Punjab would decide about it,” Gillani maintained.

“When Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founded Pakistan, Karachi was the capital. Then Parliament decided that Islamabad would be the capital of Pakistan. We want a proper province led by a chief minister that should have a governor and all other constitutional and executive positions therein,” Gillani said.

“But it’s too late now. This government has wasted more than three years in power without making any progress on South Punjab province issue. They have not talked to any political party on this issue,” the former prime minister deplored.

Qureshi, the foreign minister, responded, “In politics, nothing is never too late. We invite all political parties—we invite Pakistan Peoples Party to commit its support in the efforts to make South Punjab a province. Let’s join hands for this noble cause. We are willing to take everyone into the loop,” he added.

Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Advisor Babar Awan also put his weight behind the creation of not only South Punjab but also Hazara province.

“There are things that we say and discuss privately. But, when we are in the public eye, we get tight lipped. The people are not bothered about our compulsions and constraints. They want us to take decisions in public interest,” he added.

Winding up discussion on a motion moved by Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) regarding atrocities of Indian occupied forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Awan said, Pakistan has submitted at relevant international forums a dossier of war crimes and human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK.

Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan ‘hoped’ that fuel price adjustment would end in the coming months.

The government is working on various hydropower projects that will decrease energy prices in near future, he claimed.

Senate is scheduled to meet again today (Tuesday).

