Policeman martyred, attackers killed in capital

ISLAMABAD: A police personnel was martyred and two others wounded when two armed riders opened fire at them in the limits of Karachi Company Police Station.

According to police officials said that, two assailants targeted police personnel Munwer, Ameen and Rashid when they were conducting routine checking at Jilania police picket. As a result police personnel Munwer killed and the two others sustained bullets injuries.

Meanwhile, the other police personnel retaliated abruptly and shot dead the attackers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younis along with other police officers reached the scene and also inquired about the health of injured police personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022