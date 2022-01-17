ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey's inflation seen dropping to about 27% by end of 2022

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Already rampant inflation in Turkey will rise further in the coming months before declining to around 27% by the end of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as forecasts soared after a currency crisis in 2021 sent prices rocketing.

Turkey's inflation surged to 36% in December after a series of interest rate cuts by the central bank, long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan, prompted the lira to lose 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) was seen standing at 40% by the end of the first quarter and 39% by mid-year, according to the median estimate in the Jan. 10-14 Reuters poll.

Turkish cenbank to halt easing after stirring a crisis

Inflation was seen declining to 26.8% by the end of 2022, and to 15.4% in 2023, in sharp contrast to government expectations that inflation would decline to single digits by mid-2023.

Estimates for inflation at the end of 2022 ranged widely from 17% to as high as 46%.

Despite the government's recent policy of keeping interest rates low to boost exports and credit, some economists saw the central bank changing direction and hiking its policy rate in the future.

The median estimate for the one-week repo rate was for it to remain unchanged at 14% throughout this year, but seven of the 20 economists polled expected a cut while three predicted an increase - with the top estimate at 25%.

Erdogan has backed aggressive rate cuts to support his new programme that stresses exports and credit - despite soaring inflation and widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition lawmakers.

Authorities have recently said Turkey's biggest economic problem is the chronic current account deficit, largely due to Turkey's heavy import bill, which they say will improve as a result of the new economic plan.

However, economists still predict the deficit would amount to 2.1% of gross domestic product in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023.

Turkey's GDP growth was seen at 10.1% in 2021 as the economy rebounded from a downturn due to the pandemic, but the pace of expansion was seen dropping to 3.5% in 2022 and standing at 4.0% in 2023.

inflation currency crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey's inflation seen dropping to about 27% by end of 2022

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

UAE says it suspects drones caused Abu Dhabi fires, Yemen Houthis claim attack

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Read more stories