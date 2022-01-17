Wahab flays hike in oil, power rates

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday condemned increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity, demanding immediate withdrawal of the hiked prices.

In a statement, he said that he rejects the increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity. “In the worst inflation, the rise in prices of petroleum products is beyond comprehension,” he said and added that ‘incompetent federal government’ has destroyed the Pakistani economy. “An increase of more than three rupees per litre will further increase the rate of inflation and miseries of common man,” he added.

The Administrator said that it was necessary to end the ‘incompetent’ PTI government that is responsible for the crisis of inflation, unemployment, gas, sugar and wheat flour scams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022