Punjab govt introduces ‘Ehsaas Dastarkhwan’

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government, after the “Eshas Bazaar” and “Ehsas Deewar”, has set up “Ehsas Dastarkhwan” for the destitute. The Ehsas Dastarkhwan has been set up near General Bus Stand Multan where free meals are being provided to the travellers and needy people from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The CM said the previous governments didn’t take any practical step for the betterment and welfare of the deprived segment and deserving people as such class deserve special attention of the society, he added.

The CM further said that the scope of “Ehsas Dastarkhwan” will be further extended to other cities as well.

Moreover, the CM has asked the citizens to take extreme precautions during the fifth wave of coronavirus as following the government guidelines is in their best interest. Only observing SOPs can ensure the health and safety of the lives of the people, he said.

Buzdar directed the people to strictly implement the precautionary measures in the wake of the recent wave of Covid-19 and said that citizens should take more precaution to prevent themselves from coronavirus as the number of virus patients are increasing. He appealed to the citizens to take booster doses to keep themselves safe and wear the mask as a precaution is better than the cure.

On the other hand, the CM said that the Opposition has destroyed its reputation by doing negative politics on human lives.

