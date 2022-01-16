Four school children killed in trailer-rickshaw collision

BAHAWALPUR: Four school children were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday when a speeding trailer hit a rickshaw packed with school-going children in Bahawalpur.

Reportedly, a trailer rammed into a rickshaw that was taking children to their school near Musafir Khana. As a result, fours kids died on the spot while 10 others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the place of the accident and provided first-aid to the injured. Later, they shifted children with serious injuries including the rickshaw driver to Victoria Hospital. There were touching scenes as a large number of people and family members of the children gathered at the accident site.