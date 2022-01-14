COAS for global efforts to address Afghan problems

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed for global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan particularly the humanitarian crisis.

According to the ISPR, he was talking to US Charge d Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler who called on him in Rawalpindi on Thursday. They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional peace and stability.