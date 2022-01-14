ANL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
AVN 108.12 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.26%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.97%)
FFL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.09%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.38%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TPLP 30.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.36%)
TREET 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 105.75 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.73%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.54%)
WAVES 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
WTL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.4%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By 18.5 (0.39%)
BR30 19,594 Increased By 46.9 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,896 Increased By 132.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,062 Increased By 61.1 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
COAS for global efforts to address Afghan problems

NNI 14 Jan, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed for global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan particularly the humanitarian crisis.

According to the ISPR, he was talking to US Charge d Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler who called on him in Rawalpindi on Thursday. They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional peace and stability.

COAS ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Angela Aggeler situation in Afghanistan

