Nazim Jokhio murder case: suspects flee court

INP 14 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case escaped from Malir court after their interim bails were rejected on Thursday.

On January 8, the court had reserved its verdict in the light of the investigation report and had said it would announce its decision on January 13 (today). Suspects namely, Saleem Salar, Dodo Khan, Muhammad Soomar, Muhammad Ishaq and Muhammad Khan Jokhio fled Malir District court after their interim bails were turned down by the court.

In a previous hearing, the court expressed annoyance over police investigator for failing to complete an investigation into the murder case. The investigation officer (IO) of the case sought time to submit the final charge-sheet stating that he is yet to receive reports of a forensic analysis of digital video recorder (DVR) footage recovered from cameras at the MPA’s farmhouse and a USB.

