ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.39%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.44%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 13.2 (0.28%)
BR30 19,588 Increased By 40.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 97.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,054 Increased By 52.4 (0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
First 12 days of January: Five people killed for resisting robberies in Karachi

INP 14 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Five people lost their lives and 29 others were injured resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first 12 days of January on Thursday. According to the details, street crimes in Karachi are increasing and several people have lost their lives and valuables.

According to a report, apart from five killings, 29 civilians were also injured during resisting robberies and they were given medical aid in different hospitals. A total of over Rs32.5 million were looted in the first 12 days, the first major robbery of this year took place in Karachi’s Clifton, where armed robbers killed a civilian while resisting robbery of Rs7.5 million.

Four accused looted Rs4.8 million from the mobile communication office located at the city’s Saddar mobile market. More than five tolas of gold were also looted in different incidents. During the robbery, 11 expensive watches and laptops were looted and dozens of mobile phones were snatched from the citizens in the first 12 days of January.

The armed criminals also snatched a shotgun, 2 pistols and 2 rifles. Last night, a citizen was shot dead by unknown dacoits in Baldia Saeedabad. Verbandh was killed during snatching of Rs7.5 million, an elderly man shot dead by street criminals after looting his mobile shop and last night a youth named Shahrukh was shot dead in Karachi’s Kashmir road area in front of his mother and sister outside his home.

