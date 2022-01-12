Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has decided to move the Lahore High Court (LHC) for Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification, if he did not bring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back home, since he gave guarantee by submitting an affidavit that his brother would return to the country.

While briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the information minister stated that the federal cabinet has directed the Attorney General to file application in the LHC against Shehbaz Sharif.

He further stated that Shehbaz Sharif should either bring Nawaz Sharif back or be disqualified for submission of a fraudulent affidavit.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif has not undergone any treatment during the last 17 months and his family did not provide report, despite the Pakistan High Commission contacting them twice.

He added that on this, the federal government had sought a specific amount as guarantor for allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment but he was allowed to leave the country for treatment on affidavit of Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said that the federal cabinet has decided not to impose lockdown in the wake of the fifth wave of coronavirus; business activities and educational institutions in the country will not be closed because the country cannot afford lockdown.

He said that restaurants and schools should follow the SOP of wearing masks.

Asad Umar and Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet about the corona situation in the country, he added.

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

The minister said that the Interior Ministry informed the committee during the briefing on the Murree tragedy that 164,000 vehicles entered and the incidents occurred in five vehicles at one road.

The prime minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over this tragedy.

The meeting decided that a detailed inquiry be conducted to strategize administrative re-organization of Murree administration and to control rush of tourists.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there are ample opportunities for tourism in the country and the present government has developed 13 new tourist destinations, Kalam, Naran, Swat, and other places are crowded with tourists but there is a need for other provincial governments to learn from this incident and keep an eye on the situation.

The minister said that the federal cabinet also decided that the EVMs would be provided to the Election Commission before April 15 local bodies elections in the federal capital.

The government would also be launching a 400-kanal housing scheme in Islamabad for overseas Pakistanis and the project is expected to generate US$ 2 billion.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Chairman and Members of Copyright Board of Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan.

Asif Rasheed has been appointed as chairman and two members from Punjab and one each from the other provinces. The Cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for acceptance of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia award “NOOT-UL-TAMREEN” medals by 100 personnel of Pakistan Air Force.

The cabinet approved registration of existing Credit Guarantee Trust Fund under ICT Trust Act, 2020 and approved the SECP as regulator of the Fund.

This approval has been granted to fulfil requirements of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

The meeting approved the estimated CDA Budget 2021-22 and revised estimates for fiscal year 2020-21, while the chairman CDA apprised that during fiscal year 2017-18, the CDA auctioned and area of 53,817 square yards and generated Rs12.9 billion, while as in 2021, the CDA auctioned a smaller area measuring 46,783 square yards but earned Rs31.1 billion.

The Cabinet approved tariff rationalization for the power sector through quarterly adjustment for the 4th Quarter of fiscal year 2020-21.

This adjustment will provide Re1 rupee per unit relief to the power consumers in three months.

The meeting approved appointment of Dr Liaqat Masih Qaiser as minority member on the National Commission for Minorities.

The cabinet approved Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021.

The policy is aimed at accelerating the country’s transformation towards knowledge-based economy, research and development, employment generation, encouraging innovation and benefiting the common man through technology.

The meeting also approved appointment of Azam Jamil as chairman PTDC and National Tourism Coordination Board.

The federal cabinet ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms in its meeting held on 22nd December 2021, wherein, it was decided that the Ministry of Science and Technology will retain the National Institute of Electronics.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization in its meeting held on 31st December 2021.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee in its meetings held on 31st December 2021 and 5th January 2022.

