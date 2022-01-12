PTI’s Sialvi joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Naeemuddin Sialvi, the ticket holder of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 general elections from NA-92 Sargodha, Tuesday, announced to part his ways from the ruling party and joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The announcement was made following Pir Naeemuddin Sialvi’s meetings with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Later speaking at a news conference, senior PPP leader and the party’s Punjab chapter president Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Pir Naeemuddin Sialvi and other leadership from the Punjab, hoped that the joining of a noted political personality from southern Punjab would give further impetus to the party.

To a question, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the PPP chairman, while expressing solidarity with inflation-stricken people, has announced a “long march” to be started from Quaid-i-Azam Mausoleum, Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 against the PTI government.

He said that the objective of the “long march” is to get rid of the PTI government and provide relief to the people, adding that the situation has reached the level that nobody is able to pay their utility bills, house rents, and the school fees of their children.

