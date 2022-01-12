UN voices ‘concern’ over key Yemen port after military claim

DUBAI: The UN mission in Yemen’s rebel-held port of Hodeida expressed “great concern” on Tuesday over claims it was being used for military purposes and demanded access for an inspection.

The United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeida Agreement said the port was vital for the impoverished country, where a seven-year war has pushed millions to the brink of famine.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting alongside government forces accused the Iran-backed Huthi rebels of militarising the Red Sea ports and threatened to attack them after the insurgents seized a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship last week.

“UNMHA reminds the parties that Hodeida ports are a crucial lifeline for millions of Yemeni people,” it said in a statement.

The coalition says the Rwabee was carrying medical supplies but the Huthis insist it was a military ship.

The hijacking on January 3 raised fears that the conflict could spill over into the Red Sea, a vital route for Gulf oil and cargo shipments.