‘The Future Summit’ Nutshell Group & Martin Dow Group to co-host 5th edition

KARACHI: Nutshell Group is hosting the 5th edition of Pakistan’s largest corporate event ‘The Future Summit’ in collaboration with Martin Dow Group. The platinum sponsor for the summit is Engro Corporation.

The Future Summit will take place at a local hotel in Karachi today and tomorrow. This year’s summit titled ‘What’s Coming Next’ aims to highlight the core issues and importance of business strategies to address leadership and business concerns crucial to today’s global decision makers. Along with numerous distinguished guests, Imran Ismail (Governor Sindh) and Reza Baqir (Governor State Bank Pakistan) will also grace the summit with their presence.

Nutshell Group customarily partners with leading companies spanning across a variety of sectors including Healthcare, Information Technology, Banking, IT, Engineering, Energy & Power, etc. for this summit. Nutshell Group and Martin Dow Group would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their partners and sponsors Engro Corporation, Siemens, SAP, K-Electric, Faysal Bank, Habib Metropolitan Bank, HBL, JS Bank, PharmEvo & Ehad, NBP Funds, Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd, Hilton Pharma, CMS, NdcTech, Jaffer Business Systems, Bluetech Consulting, HysabKytab, OICCI, CPG, Institute of Business Management and ACCA.

The Future Summit is a yearly event, with the upcoming edition being its 5th consecutive year. It brings together the most influential and forward-thinking corporate leaders and senior executives from Karachi and across the country, as well as from outside Pakistan, to highlight and discuss leadership and business concerns crucial to today’s decision makers. TFS is a flagship brand of Nutshell Group that pulls in distinguished speakers and audiences from a multitude of industries, and focuses on business strategies for the future!

The Nutshell Group’s initiative of holding extensive business summits in the previous years has received immense appreciation from the government, corporate, private and public sectors, as well as the civil society, and aims to expand the scope of this conference at the regional level in coming years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022