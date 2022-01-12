ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
‘The Future Summit’ Nutshell Group & Martin Dow Group to co-host 5th edition

Press Release 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Nutshell Group is hosting the 5th edition of Pakistan’s largest corporate event ‘The Future Summit’ in collaboration with Martin Dow Group. The platinum sponsor for the summit is Engro Corporation.

The Future Summit will take place at a local hotel in Karachi today and tomorrow. This year’s summit titled ‘What’s Coming Next’ aims to highlight the core issues and importance of business strategies to address leadership and business concerns crucial to today’s global decision makers. Along with numerous distinguished guests, Imran Ismail (Governor Sindh) and Reza Baqir (Governor State Bank Pakistan) will also grace the summit with their presence.

Nutshell Group customarily partners with leading companies spanning across a variety of sectors including Healthcare, Information Technology, Banking, IT, Engineering, Energy & Power, etc. for this summit. Nutshell Group and Martin Dow Group would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their partners and sponsors Engro Corporation, Siemens, SAP, K-Electric, Faysal Bank, Habib Metropolitan Bank, HBL, JS Bank, PharmEvo & Ehad, NBP Funds, Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd, Hilton Pharma, CMS, NdcTech, Jaffer Business Systems, Bluetech Consulting, HysabKytab, OICCI, CPG, Institute of Business Management and ACCA.

The Future Summit is a yearly event, with the upcoming edition being its 5th consecutive year. It brings together the most influential and forward-thinking corporate leaders and senior executives from Karachi and across the country, as well as from outside Pakistan, to highlight and discuss leadership and business concerns crucial to today’s decision makers. TFS is a flagship brand of Nutshell Group that pulls in distinguished speakers and audiences from a multitude of industries, and focuses on business strategies for the future!

The Nutshell Group’s initiative of holding extensive business summits in the previous years has received immense appreciation from the government, corporate, private and public sectors, as well as the civil society, and aims to expand the scope of this conference at the regional level in coming years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

