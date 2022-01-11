ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,663 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE100 45,719 Decreased By -169.1 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,996 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings fell 5% in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza.

Shimao said in a filing, however, it is in talks with some potential buyers and may consider disposing off some properties in order to reduce its indebtedness.

The Shanghai-based developer said it defaulted a trust loan last week after missing a 645 million yuan ($101.10 million) payment that it guaranteed.

Caixin reported over the weekend that Shimao had struck a preliminary deal with a state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, for more than 10 billion yuan.

The report said the firm has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, and it is also in talks with China Vanke to dispose some assets.

In the filing, Shimao said it has no outstanding asset-backed securities (ABS) due and payable as of Tuesday.

Reuters reported last week Shimao Group's unit Shanghai Shimao Construction has proposed extensions on maturities for two ABS due this month totaling 1.17 billion yuan.

As of 0156 GMT, shares of Shimao dropped 3.6%, after gaining 19% in the previous session.

Rating agencies S&P and Moody's cut Shimao's credit rating again on Monday after the firm unexpectedly defaulted on a trust loan last week.

Shimao Group Holdings

