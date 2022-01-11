ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPP announces ‘tractor trolley march’

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced tractor trolley march on 21st January to extend support to the farmers’ community. Secretary General PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza made this announcement in a press conference on Monday.

He also extended an invitation to the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to join the long march.

He further said that the PPP would not bow to any hurdle or ban by the government. According to him, farmers of an agriculture country are in trouble and the PPP and its leadership has decided to not leave him alone. Chances of survival for any government minimize as and when farmers take to streets, he added.

Murtaza said the PPP would force the government to understand the problems of farmers. Every country supports their farmers and Pakistan is the only country where the government was exploiting them. He said the government had imported four million ton wheat after claiming that the country has sufficient stocks of wheat. The government had managed to smuggle wheat to Afghanistan, he added.

He said the PPP government had improved the amount of support price of wheat and sugarcane farmers. “We also kept cost of production under control and ensured maximum benefit to farmers.”

Murtaza also criticized the government for rising inflation, supporting the sugar, wheat, fertilizer, education and health mafias. According to him, the financers of the government had plundered Rs5 billion out of corruption in all these areas. He has also termed both the prime minister and chief minister Punjab for the death of 30 tourists in Murree.

It may be noted that Bilawal Bhutto has constituted a five-member committee to organize the march. The committee included Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Rozi Khan Kakar, Shuja Khan and Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed. The chairman secretariat has issued a formal notification to this effect.

