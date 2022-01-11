Bryt successfully secures funding

KARACHI: Bryt has successfully raised funding in its first seed round, a promising start to its mission to change the EdTech game in Pakistan and provide a new landscape of learning.

Bryt was self-funded by the owners at the pre seed stage. The largest investment now comes from MAGM Holdings which also has stakes in other established and upcoming fintech, healthcare, agri tech and digital media companies.

The platform was launched in May 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The overnight transition to remote learning laid the foundation for an EdTech ready market, yet presented its own set of challenges. Bryt’s cure to “zoom fatigue” is engaging bite-sized content that ensures high retention.

Bryt provides a holistic experience for learners, complementing its engaging videos with helpful features such as “Clear your doubts” for individual support, cheat sheets for revisions, notes, as well as interactive live classes.

The brains behind this are a team of renowned individuals with diverse experience. They are led by CEO Zia Saleem, with 17 years of experience across the corporate and technology sectors. The team includes Saad Saleem, a highly reputed educator that runs a successful YouTube channel called “Mathlete”, along with Adil Usman, another equally reputed educator associated with many prestigious schools and Faryal Zuberi, a techie dedicated to engineering the software behind Bryt. Bryt is all set to go above and beyond to raise the bar by giving students a rejuvenated learning experience fit for the modern learner.

