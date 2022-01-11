ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Indian shares end higher

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Monday, with the Nifty index hitting the 18,000 mark after nearly two months, boosted by gains in public sector banks and auto stocks ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.07% at 18,003.30, levels it last scaled in mid-November, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.09% higher at 60,395.63. Both indexes logged their eighth session of gains in eleven.

All major Nifty sub-indexes settled higher, with the PSU Banks index advancing the most with a 3.2% gain.

Nifty’s Auto index added nearly 2%, led by 3.2% jump in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

The Nifty IT index index closed up 0.2%, as investors turned their focus to top companies in the sector kicking off third-quarter corporate earnings on Jan 12.

Tata Consultancy Services rose more than 3% after the software heavyweight said it plans to consider a share buyback.

